No closed-door hearing for Dawood Ibrahim's aide Jabir, UK court turns down plea

Dawood Ibrahim

Jabir was arrested last week from a hotel in London. He is believed to be Dawood's right-hand man. 

LONDON: The case of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Jabir Moti will be heard in open court, the Westminster Magistrate's Court said on Tuesday denying the plea for the hearing to be done behind closed doors. Jabir's lawyer had urged for his case to be heard behind closed doors. The judge while turning down the appeal said: "British justice is open justice and it would take a lot for me to vacate the public gallery."

Jabir was arrested last week from a hotel in London. He is believed to be Dawood's right-hand man. He managed Dawood's investments in the United Kingdom, UAE and other countries.

As per sources, Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar's interrogation led to the arrest of Moti. During his questioning by Thane Police and Intelligence Bureau, Iqbal Kaskar made sensational revelations about Jabir Siddiqui alias Jabir Moti, say sources. Apart from Iqbal, another close aide of Dawood, Farooq Takla, had also mentioned Moti's name during his interrogation. Indian agencies had recently deported Farooq from Dubai.

Sources say that after they gathered information from Iqbal, investigators raised a request with the Ministry of External Affairs who contacted the authorities in the UK. The UK officials verified the claims made by Indian agencies and kept Moti under continuous surveillance for a long time. Thereafter, the UK Police arrested Moti from the Hilton Hotel on Friday.

Sources claim that Iqbal had told interrogators that Moti made several investments in the name of Dawood's wife, son, daughters and other family members and also used multiple layers as a cover.

Moti, who reported to Dawood directly, is said to be the CEO of more than 150 shell companies. About 10-15 per cent of what D Company earned from its illegal businesses such as drugs, weapons, fake currencies, betting, extortions, etc were transferred to Moti to be converted into white money. 

Using the shell companies as multiple layers, Moti used to transfer the amount in various bank accounts belonging to Dawood's family members who have no criminal background.

