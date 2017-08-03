No decision on Indus Water Treaty yet; Indo-Pak talks on: World Bank

Washington: The World Bank has said that discussions between India and Pakistan over Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing and no decision has been made yet.

"The meetings earlier this week were held in a spirit of goodwill and cooperation. The parties have agreed to continue discussions and reconvene in September in Washington, DC," the World Bank said in a statement yesterday, a day after officials of India and Pakistan concluded their two-day meeting on the issue.

In its statement, the World Bank described as "erroneous" reporting from some of the media outlets on the outcomes of the Indus Waters Treaty meetings.

"The World Bank would like to clarify that the discussions between India and Pakistan about the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric power plants are ongoing," the media statement said without giving any further clarification.