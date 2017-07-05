close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

No dispute with Bhutan in Doklam: China

Although the boundary between the two countries is yet to be settled but we have basic consensus on the boundary and there is no dispute between both of us that Doklam belongs to China: Geng Shuang

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 19:21

Beijing: China today claimed that it has a "basic consensus" with Bhutan on the boundary and there is no dispute between two countries in the Doklam area, the centre of the current Sino-India military standoff.

The standoff between troops of India and China at Doklam area started after Bhutan, which has close diplomatic and military ties with India, protested to Beijing about the People's Liberation Army troops building a road in the strategic location close to the 'Chicken's Neck' tri-junction.

"I can say that we have been stressing that Doklam belongs to China since ancient times. It was under the effective jurisdiction of China without any dispute. China and Bhutan had about 24 rounds of boundary talks," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing answering a question about Bhutan's protest.

"Although the boundary between the two countries is yet to be settled but we have basic consensus on the boundary and there is no dispute between both of us that Doklam belongs to China," he said.

Geng said China had been acting according to the agreements between the two countries and Doklam had been under the effective jurisdiction of China.

"Chinese activities (road building) in the relevant area does not violate relevant agreements and does not alter the status quo. The Bhutan side also knows it clearly. We will work together with Bhutan through friendly negotiations and jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas," he said.

TAGS

ChinaBhutanDoklamIndiaPLAChicken neckGeng Shuang

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Sino-India border tension: When Indian Army gave befitting reply to China
India

Sino-India border tension: When Indian Army gave befitting...

Baduria violence: BSF deployed, Internet suspended
West Bengal

Baduria violence: BSF deployed, Internet suspended

India

India, Israel sign seven agreements following delegation-le...

World

Russia strikes ISIS positions in Syria with cruise missiles...

India

Kashmiri Pandits support BJP's demand to ease visit of...

EuropeWorld

India registers protest against rally to mark 'Burhan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video