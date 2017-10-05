close
No evidence of terrorism in Las Vegas shooting, says FBI

Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 07:19
No evidence of terrorism in Las Vegas shooting, says FBI
LAS VEGAS - There was no evidence at this point to indicate that the mass shooting in Las Vegas this week was terrorism, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent told a news conference on Wednesday.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse also said federal authorities have questioned the girlfriend of the gunman and no one has been taken into custody as a suspected accomplice.

The gunman responsible for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history meticulously planned the event and spent decades acquiring weapons, while he lived a secret life, said the police.

Police also told a news conference that 317 of the 489 people injured in the Las Vegas shooting have been discharged from hospitals.

Las VegasLas Vegas shootingLas Vegas massacreLas Vegas terrorismTerrorismFBI

