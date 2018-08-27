हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Imran Khan

No VIPs at Pak airports: Imran Khan government bans special protocol

The country's information minister has said that everyone at Pakistan's airports would be given the exact same treatment.

No VIPs at Pak airports: Imran Khan government bans special protocol

In yet another bid to show that work and not stature is of prime importance, the Imran Khan government has done away with VIP protocol at all airports in Pakistan.

Dawn has reported that the decision to ban special security and other privileges for influential people was done away with starting from Sunday. "We have decided to strictly implement the decision to provide equal opportunities to all travellers without any discrimination," the country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying.

VIPs in Pakistan, like in many other countries, are accustomed to special treatment at airports. Joining queues and waiting for baggage are usually a headache for common citizens. In Pakistan though, airports officials could now be severely punished if found extending special favours to any traveller.

Dawn also reports that while similar measures were announced by previous governments, not much materialised at the ground level.

The Imran Khan government, which won the elections after a poll campaign which also spoke of austerity, has sent strong signals that it means business. First-class air travel for high-ranking officials - including the President and PM - have been done away with while it has been previously reported that the motorcade for Imran Khan will also be kept to an absolute minimum that is required for his safety.

Tags:
Imran KhanPTIVIP culture

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close