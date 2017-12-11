No word on New York blast, but Donald Trump tweeted usual attack on media just an hour after explosion

A blast rocked New York City, his hometown. He had been briefed. But the first tweet US President Donald Trump put out after the incident was another tirade at The New York Times.

About an hour after the blast hit New York City's busy Port Authority Bus Terminus, Trump tweeted, "Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day - Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the "dumbest man on television!" Bad Reporting."

Another false story, this time in the Failing @nytimes, that I watch 4-8 hours of television a day - Wrong! Also, I seldom, if ever, watch CNN or MSNBC, both of which I consider Fake News. I never watch Don Lemon, who I once called the "dumbest man on television!" Bad Reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2017

It remains to be seen if the White House will now claim the tweet was not framed by the President, as it had done when his handle put out a tweet that pretty much owned up to the allegations of obstruction of justice that have been levelled against Donald Trump.

The Trump administration is yet to come out with its first response to the blast in New York.