हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nobel Prize 2018

Nobel Prize in Physics 2018 awarded to Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland for inventions in laser physics

The award has been given for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.

Nobel Prize in Physics 2018 awarded to Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland for inventions in laser physics

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has given one half of this year's Nobel Prize in Physics to Arthur Ashkin and the other half jointly to Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland. The award has been given for groundbreaking inventions in the field of laser physics.

 

Tags:
Nobel Prize 2018Nobel Prize in PhysicsNobel PrizeArthur AshkinGerard MourouDonna StricklandPhysics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close