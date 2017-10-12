Non-Bailable warrant issued against PTI chief Imran Khan

Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with a contempt of court case against him. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the warrant after Khan failed to appear before it in the case.

Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 13:55 PM IST
Islamabad: A non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in connection with a contempt of court case against him. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the warrant after Khan failed to appear before it in the case.

The ECP ordered the police to arrest Imran and present him before the commission on October 26. The PTI is set to challenge the warrants in the Islamabad High Court.

On September 14, the ECP had issued a bailable arrest warrant against Khan following his failure to show up for the proceedings, which was later suspended by the court on the PTI's petition.

The five-member ECP, bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, heard the case. 

