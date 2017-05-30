close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea accuses US of provocation by sending B-1B bombers to Seoul

North Korea on Tuesday accused the US of making a grave military provocation by sending a formation of B-1B nuclear strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula for a second time in weeks.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 14:21
North Korea accuses US of provocation by sending B-1B bombers to Seoul

Pyongyang: North Korea on Tuesday accused the US of making a grave military provocation by sending a formation of B-1B nuclear strategic bombers to the Korean peninsula for a second time in weeks.

The formation flew over South Korea "once again to stage a nuclear bomb dropping drill" on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The formation of B-1B took off from Guam at the dawn of the day and flew over the 80 km of the east of Kangrung on the East Sea of Korea near the Military Demarcation Line," the report said.

"It frantically staged a joint drill making a precision strike against North Korea's major targets together with pursuit and assault planes on the nuclear aircraft carrier Carl Vinson, which is conducting a joint naval drill with the puppet navy on the East Sea of Korea," it said.

This was the second time for B-1B bombers to stage a nuclear bomb dropping drill in South Korea within several weeks, according to North Korean officials.

TAGS

North KoreaUSB-1B bombersSeoulSouth Korea

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Pakistan funding for terrorism in Kashmir: NIA continues to grill Separatist leaders for second day
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan funding for terrorism in Kashmir: NIA continues to...

Panama's ex-dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega dies at 8...
AmericasWorld

Panama's ex-dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega dies at 8...

Nepal&#039;s Phase II local elections rescheduled for June 23
Asia

Nepal's Phase II local elections rescheduled for June...

Eggs hurled at BJD MP Jay Panda during water tank inauguration
OdishaIndia

Eggs hurled at BJD MP Jay Panda during water tank inaugurat...

One killed, six injured in Baghdad bombing
WorldAsia

One killed, six injured in Baghdad bombing

Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra Board 12th HSC Result 2017 declared, pass percentage is 89.50%
MaharashtraEducation

Maharashtra HSC Result 2017: mahresult.nic.in Maharashtra B...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video