close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea calls Donald Trump a 'psychopath'

North Korea on Thursday called US President Donald Trump a "psychopath" as tensions soar following the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was evacuated in a coma from North Korean detention last week.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 13:56
North Korea calls Donald Trump a &#039;psychopath&#039;

Seoul: North Korea on Thursday called US President Donald Trump a "psychopath" as tensions soar following the death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was evacuated in a coma from North Korean detention last week.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper said the US president was in a "tough situation" at home and claimed he was toying with the idea of a preemptive strike on North Korea to divert attention from a domestic political crisis.

"South Korea must realise that following psychopath Trump...Will only lead to disaster," an editorial carried by the paper said.

A series of atomic tests and missile launches since last year have ratcheted up tensions on the Korean peninsula, and Warmbier's death has further strained relations between Pyongyang and Washington.

Trump slammed the "brutal regime" in Pyongyang, and said he was determined to "prevent such tragedies from befalling innocent people at the hands of regimes that do not respect the rule of law or basic human decency."

His language was echoed by South Korean President Moon Jae-In, who said in an interview ahead of a White House visit next week that North Korea bears responsibility for the student's death.
"I believe we must now have the perception that North Korea is an irrational regime," Moon told CBS television's "This Morning."

Moon, a centre-left politician who was sworn in last month after a landslide election win, favours engagement with the North, rather than the hardline stance taken by his ousted conservative predecessor Park Geun-Hye.

Washington has also stepped up its muscle-flexing in the region, flying two B-1 bombers over the Korean peninsula Tuesday in a planned training mission with Japan and South Korea as its latest show of force.

TAGS

North KoreaDonald TrumpPsychopathOtto WarmbierMissile

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Assam

Guwahati's Kamakhya temple closes for 4 days as Ambuba...

Chhattisgarh

Police jawan killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapu...

Tamil Nadu

Sri Lanka navy arrests four Indian fishermen

World

Donald Trump's new idea -- a 'solar wall' on...

India

Ram Nath Kovind gets a new address - Mahesh Sharma's A...

Mumbai

Farmers protest airport plan in Greater Mumbai, 4 cops inju...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video