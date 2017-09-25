close
North Korea condemns Donald Trump in letter to international parliaments

Pyongyang called Trump`s comments an "intolerable insult to the Korean people, a declaration of war against North Korea and grave threats to the global peace", Efe news quoted the report as saying.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 10:39
North Korea condemns Donald Trump in letter to international parliaments

Pyongyang: A North Korean committee has sent an open letter to several international parliaments condemning the belligerent attitude of US President Donald Trump, a state-media report said on Monday.

The letter sent on Sunday, whose recipients were not disclosed, by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Supreme People`s Assembly (North Korean Parliament) condemned the "ignorant" comments that Trump made in his UN General Assembly speech on September 19, in which he threatened to "totally destroy" Pyongyang and referred to its leader Kim Jong-un as "Rocket Man", the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in the report.

Pyongyang called Trump`s comments an "intolerable insult to the Korean people, a declaration of war against North Korea and grave threats to the global peace", Efe news quoted the report as saying.

"If Trump thinks that he would bring North Korea, a nuclear power to its knees through nuclear war threat, it is a big miscalculation and ignorance," the letter read.

It added that "from the first day of his office, Trump has conducted high-handed and arbitrary practices, scrapping international laws and agreements", giving priority to the US` own interests "at the expense of the whole world", and urged the parliaments to exercise "sharp vigilance" with regard to Washington.

Pyongyang expressed its "belief" that "parliaments of different countries in the world loving independence, peace and justice would take this opportunity to fulfil their due missions and duties", calling on them to be vigilant of the "heinous and reckless moves of the Trump Administration" which is trying to drive the world "into the horrible nuclear disaster".

On Sunday night, Trump announced new travel restrictions for citizens of eight countries including North Korea.

