North Korea denounces Moon for 'sycophancy' on US visit

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 16:57

Pyongyang: North Korea on Sunday denounced South Korean President Moon Jae-in for displaying "sycophancy and submission" to the US during his visit to Washington last week.

The official daily Rodong Sinmum said in a commentary that the new South Korean government "suffered mental pressure from the US even before taking office and went without principle", Xinhua news agency reported.

"South Korean authorities revealed their miserable appearance seized with sycophancy and submission to the US occasioned by the chief executive`s first junket to the US," said the daily.

"Now their behaviour raises doubt as to whether the pro-US regime really ended," the commentary said in reference to the former South Korean government under President Park Geun-hye.

Moon and US President Donald Trump during talks last Thursday vowed to strengthen military alliance between Seoul and Washington. 

They also agreed upon imposing stronger sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear and missile programmes.

"Tragedy is that no matter how loudly they talk about the `alliance` with the US, the latter regards them as a mere puppet and colonial servant," said the official daily of the ruling Workers` Party of Korea.

In an article published earlier, Rodong Sinmum accused South Korea`s new Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha of "going reckless" in making anti-North Korea remarks.

Kang said after taking office that the North Korea`s nuclear issue is "the top priority task" of the new South Korean government and called for "international cooperation for checking the north from modernizing nuclear and missile capabilities." 

