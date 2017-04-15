North Korea displays submarine-based missiles for first time at military parade
Reuters | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 08:10
Seoul: North Korea displayed its submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) for the first time on Saturday ahead of a massive military parade in the capital, Pyongyang.
North Korea warned the United States on Saturday to end its "military hysteria" or face retaliation as a US aircraft carrier group steamed towards the region and the reclusive state marked the 105th birth anniversary of its founding father.
State TV showed images of the Pukkuksong-2 SLBMs on trucks waiting to be paraded in front of leader Kim Jong Un.
First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 08:10
