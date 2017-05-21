close
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 17:16
North Korea fires another missile

Seoul: North Korea on Sunday launched an unidentified projectile, just a week after Pyongyang carried out its most successful ballistic missile test, South Korean military has confirmed.

"North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a site in the vicinity of Pukchang in Pyeongannam-do, South Pyeongan province, and it flew for about 500 km," Yonhap news agency quoted the Joint Chiefs of Staff as saying in a statement.

On May 14, North Korea launched the a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile which flew for about 30 minutes and landed in water 100 km south of Russia's Vladivostok region, the home of the Russian Pacific Fleet, reports CNN.

North Korea has attempted at least 10 missile launches on seven occasions since January.

North KoreaMissile

