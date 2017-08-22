close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea issues trademark fiery rhetoric over US-South Korea drills

North Korea's military unleashed its standard fiery threats to greet the start of annual US-South Korean military drills that the North claims are an invasion rehearsal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:48

Seoul: North Korea's military unleashed its standard fiery threats to greet the start of annual US-South Korean military drills that the North claims are an invasion rehearsal.

The North Korean rhetoric today came as top US generals, including Admiral Harry Harris, the commander of US forces in the Pacific, visited South Korea.

The US generals were to travel to the site of a contentious US missile-defense system in South Korea later today.

The North's military says it will launch an unspecified "merciless retaliation and unsparing punishment" on the United States over the Ulchi Freedom Guardian drills that began yesterday.

North Korea has previously issued similar warlike rhetoric whenever US and South Korean troops conducted major joint exercises.

An unprompted direct attack is extremely unlikely because the United States vastly outguns Pyongyang.

TAGS

North KoreaUnited StatesSouth KoreaPyongyang

From Zee News

Supreme Court suspends triple talaq for 6 months, asks Parliament to make a law
India

Supreme Court suspends triple talaq for 6 months, asks Par...

Ola, Google bring &#039;Outstation&#039; cabs to Maps
Technology

Ola, Google bring 'Outstation' cabs to Maps

116 PoK residents stranded in Jammu come back home
India

116 PoK residents stranded in Jammu come back home

August 21 total solar eclipse: Watch as ISS photo-bombed the sun and many more magical moments!
Space

August 21 total solar eclipse: Watch as ISS photo-bombed th...

Puducherry

School headmaster held for sexually harassing 5-year old

Bihar flood: Death toll exceeds 300, Sushil Modi urges PM to visit flood-hit areas
Bihar

Bihar flood: Death toll exceeds 300, Sushil Modi urges PM t...

Afghan envoy hails Trump for breaking silence on Pak&#039;s support to terror
World

Afghan envoy hails Trump for breaking silence on Pak's...

Doklam row: PLA conducts live-fire drills; Chinese media says military exercises meant to strike awe in India
India

Doklam row: PLA conducts live-fire drills; Chinese media sa...

Modi cabinet reshuffle: JD(U), AIADMK likely to join NDA
India

Modi cabinet reshuffle: JD(U), AIADMK likely to join NDA

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India