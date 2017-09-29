‘North Korea may attack Australia to divide US allies’

Amid the war of words between US President Donald Trump and North Korea, a former senior Pentagon official has warned that Australia could be struck by a North Korean weapon. According to Dr Brad Roberts, former US deputy assistant secretary of defence for nuclear and missile defence policy has said that attacking Australia is a choice that North Korea leader Kim Jong-un would make, without anyone having a say in it.

Currently in Australia, Dr Roberts said that Kim might target Australia in a bid to separate US allies from the US. According to him, Kim would make countries fearful so that they don’t stand up to his threats.

This comes even as United Nation’s nuclear watchdog chief warned that the isolated nation is posing a new global threat. Pointing to the sixth nuclear test by North Korea, International Atomic Energy Agency director Yukiya Amano expressed fear on the country making “very rapid progress”.

He asserted on the need for the international community to unite.

Meanwhile, The Independent reported that the Chinese government had ordered all North Korean companies functioning in the country to shut businesses. The decision was taken by China in wake of the recent sanctions imposed on the isolated country by the United Nations over its latest nuclear test.

China has even set a deadline of 120 days for the North Korean companies.

US President Donald Trump had on Wednesday said that he was prepared for a “military option” on North Korea, warning that the move would be devastating.

The statement by Trump was in retaliation to North Korea’s threat of shooting down US bombers. North Korea had also accused Trump of declaring war against the country.