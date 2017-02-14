North Korea missile launched Sunday has range of over 2,000 km - Yonhap, citing spy agency
Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:58
Seoul: The new type of ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), according to South Korea`s intelligence agency, the South`s Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.
The solid-fuel missile, which the North said was an upgraded, extended-range version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, reached an altitude of about 550 km and flew about 500 km towards Japan before splashing into the sea east of the Korean peninsula.
First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:49
