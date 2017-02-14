close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

»
﻿

North Korea missile launched Sunday has range of over 2,000 km - Yonhap, citing spy agency

Reuters | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:58
North Korea missile launched Sunday has range of over 2,000 km - Yonhap, citing spy agency

Seoul: The new type of ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday has a range of more than 2,000 kilometers (1,243 miles), according to South Korea`s intelligence agency, the South`s Yonhap News Agency reported on Tuesday.

The solid-fuel missile, which the North said was an upgraded, extended-range version of a submarine-launched ballistic missile, reached an altitude of about 550 km and flew about 500 km towards Japan before splashing into the sea east of the Korean peninsula.
 

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 08:49

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.