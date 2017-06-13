close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea 'most urgent' threat to security: US Defense Secretary

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that North Korea`s advancing missile and nuclear programs were the "most urgent" threat to national security.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 08:48
North Korea &#039;most urgent&#039; threat to security: US Defense Secretary

Washington: US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Monday that North Korea`s advancing missile and nuclear programs were the "most urgent" threat to national security and that its means to deliver them had increased in speed and scope.

"The regime’s nuclear weapons program is a clear and present danger to all, and the regime’s provocative actions, manifestly illegal under international law, have not abated despite United Nations’ censure and sanctions," Mattis said in a written statement to the House Armed Services Committee.

"The most urgent and dangerous threat to peace and security is North Korea," the statement added. "North Korea`s continued pursuit of nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them has increased in pace and scope."

Earlier this month, the U.N. Security Council expanded targeted sanctions against North Korea after its repeated missile tests, adopting the first such resolution agreed by the United States and China since President Donald Trump took office.

The U.S. focus on North Korea has been sharpened by dozens of North Korean missile launches and two nuclear bomb tests since the beginning of last year and by Pyongyang`s vow to develop a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.

Mattis, speaking before the panel, warned of the potential losses in the case of conflict with North Korea.

"It would be a war like nothing we have seen since 1953 and we would have to deal with it with whatever level of force was necessary ... It would be a very, very serious war," Mattis said.

The Korean War ended in 1953, three years after fighting began in a conflict that would kill 140,000 South Koreans, 36,000 U.S. soldiers and 1 million civilians.

South Korea`s top national security adviser said last week that Seoul did not aim to change its agreement on the deployment of a U.S. anti-missile system to protect against North Korea, despite a decision to delay its full installation.

Chung Eui-yong called the decision to delay installation of remaining launchers of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, system, pending a review of its environmental impact, a domestic measure to ensure a democratic process.

TAGS

North KoreaUnited States of AmericaJim MattisSouth Korea

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones all set to be launched in India today
Mobiles

Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 smartphones all set to be launche...

Man throws bangles at Smriti Irani in Gujarat, shouts &#039;Vande Mataram&#039;; detained
Gujarat

Man throws bangles at Smriti Irani in Gujarat, shouts...

Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 LIVE updates: Check mahresult.nic.in; MHSBSHSE Board SSC Class 10th Result 2017 to be available at 1 pm
MaharashtraEducation

Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 LIVE updates: Check mahresult.n...

Cassini reveals Saturn&#039;s moon &#039;Iapetus&#039; is a world of contrast – See pic
Space

Cassini reveals Saturn's moon 'Iapetus' is a...

Want to get additional free data on Reliance Jio? Here&#039;s what you can do
Internet & Social Media

Want to get additional free data on Reliance Jio? Here...

&#039;Will set the entire Jabalpur Mandi on fire,&#039; Congress leader seen threatening MP policemen in new video
Madhya Pradesh

'Will set the entire Jabalpur Mandi on fire,' Con...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video