close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea must 'stand down' in its pursuit of nuclear weapons: Pentagon chief

Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on Wednesday warned North Korea to stop pursuing nuclear weapons and stop considering actions that would lead to the "destruction of its people."

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 22:37
North Korea must &#039;stand down&#039; in its pursuit of nuclear weapons: Pentagon chief

Washington: Pentagon chief Jim Mattis on Wednesday warned North Korea to stop pursuing nuclear weapons and stop considering actions that would lead to the "destruction of its people."

"The DPRK (Democratic People`s Republic of Korea) must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons," Mattis said in a statement. 

"The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people."

He added, "The DPRK regime`s actions will continue to be grossly overmatched by ours and would lose any arms race or conflict it initiates."

TAGS

North KoreaPentagonWashingtonJim Mattisnuclear weaponsDPRKDemocratic People's Republic of Korea

From Zee News

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump's childhood home listed on AirBnb at $725...

WorldAsia

Imran Khan's party files plea against Nawaz Sharif...

West Bengal

West Bengal Minister quizzed by ED in Narada sting case

Maharashtra

Bombay High Court relief for Kalyan youth accused of joinin...

AmericasWorld

FBI raided former Donald Trump campaign manager Manafort...

AfricaWorld

Kenya election results hacked, says Opposition

India

Indian Army is in 'no war, no peace' mode in Doka...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump boasts of US nuclear arsenal after '...

Election Commission announces schedule to hold bypoll to Karnataka Legislative Council — Here are the details
Karnataka

Election Commission announces schedule to hold bypoll to Ka...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India