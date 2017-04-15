close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
»
﻿

North Korea prepared to respond to any nuclear attack in kind: Official

AFP | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:42

Seoul: North Korea is prepared to respond to any nuclear attack by the United States in kind, the country`s number two official said on Saturday.

"We`re prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks," Choe Ryong-Hae said in a speech at a ceremony before a large military parade started, which was broadcast live by the North`s Korean Central TV.

First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:42

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.