North Korea prepared to respond to any nuclear attack in kind: Official
AFP | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:42
Seoul: North Korea is prepared to respond to any nuclear attack by the United States in kind, the country`s number two official said on Saturday.
"We`re prepared to respond to an all-out war with an all-out war and we are ready to hit back with nuclear attacks of our own style against any nuclear attacks," Choe Ryong-Hae said in a speech at a ceremony before a large military parade started, which was broadcast live by the North`s Korean Central TV.
First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 09:42
