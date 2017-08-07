close
North Korea ready to teach US 'severe lesson', says UN abused its authority

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 17:27
North Korea ready to teach US &#039;severe lesson&#039;, says UN abused its authority
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Manila: North Korea is ready to give the United States a "severe lesson" with its strategic nuclear force if it takes military action against it, and will not put its nuclear programme or its missiles on the negotiating table, it said in a statement to a regional meeting on Monday.

In a transcript of a statement by Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho, which was distributed to media in Manila, Pyongyang called new UN sanctions "fabricated" and warned there would be "strong follow-up measures" and acts of justice.

It said the resolution showed the United Nations had abused its authority.

It said its intercontinental ballistic missile tests in July proved that the entire United States was in its firing range, and those missiles were a legitimate means of self-defence. 

It was not immediately clear whether the statement was read to the ASEAN Regional Forum on Monday.

