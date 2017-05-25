close
North Korea reports on `b***h` South Korean President`s trial

Pyongyang`s state media on Thursday published their first report on the trial of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-Hye two days earlier, calling her an "arch-traitor" and "bitch".

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 10:01

Seoul: Pyongyang`s state media on Thursday published their first report on the trial of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-Hye two days earlier, calling her an "arch-traitor" and "bitch".

The Rodong Sinmun newspaper, the official mouthpiece of the ruling Workers` Party, printed an inside-page report headlined "Bitch Park Geun-Hye`s shameless attitude sparks anger".

Conservative Park took a hard line against the nuclear-armed North during her time in office, earning her its enduring loathing and abuse.

The official Korean Central News Agency regularly referred to her as the "witch of Chongwadae", the South`s presidential palace known as the Blue House.

Rodong Sinmun cited media reports from the South for its article, which said Park had been arrested and indicted in "a scandal of an unprecedented scale".

"A pathetic-looking bitch Park Geun-Hye who has been in jail after being kicked out of the Blue House as a result of mounting public anger and people`s candlelight protests against the arch-traitor, was brought to the court by prison bus, handcuffed and wearing a prison number 503 on her chest", it said.

Park faces charges of corruption and power abuse, including accusations of taking or seeking bribes totalling 59.2 billion won ($52 million) for her friend Choi Soon-Sil or herself, most of which went to dubious, non-profit foundations which Choi controlled.

Park has denied all the charges -- a stance reported by the Rodong Sinmun.

"South Korean news media revealed and harshly criticised the traitor`s shameless attitude, reporting that after entering with her head up and stiff, she guiltlessly staired straight at the judges when she responded to a question about her occupation, saying she had none," it said.

The North is accused of widespread human rights abuses and when leader Kim Jong-Un`s uncle was purged in December 2013 he was put before a military tribunal, sentenced to death for treason and executed within days of being dragged out of a ruling party meeting.

South KoreaNorth KoreaPark Geun-HyeWorkers` Party

