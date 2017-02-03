North Korea sacks intelligence agency chief: Seoul

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sacked the intelligence agency chief, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Friday.

Kim Jong-un`s decision came in response to alleged corruption and abuse of authority by the state security apparatus headed by the 72-year-old Kim Won-hong, who was also a state security minister, Efe news reported.

The minister has also been demoted three levels from his status as a four-star general - the second-highest rank in the North Korean Navy - in the military hierarchy.

Considered a close aide to the North Korean leader, Kim Won-hong was named state security minister in April 2012 after Kim Jong-un took over the regime following his father`s death in December 2011.

The state security ministry is responsible for monitoring elements considered dangerous by the regime and also oversee the functioning of the "Kwanliso" - penal labour colonies for political prisoners - and arrest citizens who attempt to defect to other countries.

Kim Won-hong was dismissed in mid-January following a probe by the country`s ruling Workers` Party, Seoul`s unification ministry spokesman Jeong Joon-hee said.

The South Korean ministry did not offer concrete evidence in this regard.

However, some analysts say that even if reports of Kim Won-hong`s dismissal are true, he could be reinstated after undergoing a so-called "re-education" process as punishment.