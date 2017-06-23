close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea says Otto Warmbier's death a mystery, blames Barack Obama's policy of strategic patience

North Korea said on Friday the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was "a mystery to us as well" and denied accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 23, 2017 - 15:00
North Korea says Otto Warmbier&#039;s death a mystery, blames Barack Obama&#039;s policy of strategic patience

Seoul: North Korea said on Friday the death of U.S. university student Otto Warmbier soon after his return home was "a mystery to us as well" and denied accusations that he had died because of torture and beating during his captivity.

The North`s foreign ministry spokesman also said in comments carried by the official KCNA agency that Warmbier was "a victim of the policy of strategic patience" of former U.S. President Barack Obama whose government never requested his release.

TAGS

Barack ObamaObama's policyOtto WarmbierNorth KoreaStrategic patience

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Rhino killed in Assam national park
Environment

Rhino killed in Assam national park

Australian red gum trees under threat due to rising CO2 levels, say researchers
Environment

Australian red gum trees under threat due to rising CO2 lev...

EuropeWorld

European Union migrants decry Theresa May's Brexit off...

India

Will contest presidential poll based on ideology: Oppositio...

Internet & Social Media

Google maps not authentic, says country's top surveyor

Odisha

Odisha raises Odisha Swift Action Force to deal with crisis...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video