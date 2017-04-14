North Korea says to 'ruthlessly ravage' the U.S. if it chooses to attack: KCNA
Reuters | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 18:51
Seoul: North Korea's military said on Friday it would "ruthlessly ravage" the United States if Washington chose to attack, as a U.S. aircraft carrier group headed for the region amid fears the North may conduct a sixth nuclear weapons test.
"Our toughest counteraction against the U.S. and its vassal forces will be taken in such a merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive," North Korea's official KCNA news agency quoted its military as saying in a statement.
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 18:51
