North Korea sends condolences to Britain over Manchester terror attack: State media

Seoul: North Korea has joined scores of other countries in sending condolences to Britain over the Manchester terror attack, state media said Wednesday.

Premier Pak Pong-Ju sent a message of sympathy to British Prime Minister Theresa May, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

"Noting the Korean people are sharing the pain of loss with the British people, the message hoped that the British government and people would eradicate the aftermath of the terrorist incident as early as possible," it quoted the message as saying.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho sent a similar message to his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Monday`s suicide bombing at a concert killed 22 people including one girl aged just eight.

North Korea has generally frosty relations with Western nations, which are seeking tougher sanctions intended to curb its missile and nuclear programmes.