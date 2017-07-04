North Korea successfully tests ICBM; Donald Trump hopes China would 'end this nonsense once and for all'

Pyongyang: North Korea on Tuesday declared the successful launch of its Inter-continental Ballistic Missile (ICBM).

State-owned Korean Central Television confirmed that the "landmark" test of a Hwasong-14 missile was overseen by leader Kim Jong-Un.

The North Korea has long had ambitions to build a rocket capable of delivering an atomic warhead to the continental United States - something that Trump has vowed "won`t happen".

US President Donald Trump slammed Kim Jong-un in response to North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

“North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea.........and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!” Trump tweeted.

The missile flew for about 40 minutes and may have landed in Japan`s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), the Japanese government said.

The North`s missile launch is the last since Pyongyang fired several cruise missiles in early June and comes ahead of the leaders of the United States, China, Japan and South Korea are expected to discuss efforts to rein in the North`s nuclear and missile tests the G20 summit on July 7 to 8.

The launch was conducted near the Panghyon air base, where the North Korean military fired the Pukguksong-2 missile, also known as KN-15 with an estimated range of about 3,000 km, for the first time on February 12.