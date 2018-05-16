हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

North Korea suspends talks with South Korea scheduled for Wednesday

North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency called joint US-South Korean military exercises a 'provocation'.

North Korea suspends talks with South Korea scheduled for Wednesday
Representational image (Pic courtesy: Reuters)

Washington: North Korea said on Wednesday it had no choice but to suspend high-level talks with South Korea scheduled for later in the day due to US-South Korean military exercises that went against the trend of warming North-South ties.

The meeting was due to focus on plans to implement a declaration that emerged from an April 27 inter-Korea summit, including promises to formally end the Korean War and pursue "complete denuclearisation", the South`s unification ministry, which handles ties with the North, said on Tuesday.

North Korea`s official Korean Central News Agency called joint US-South Korean military exercises a "provocation" and said Pyongyang had no choice but to suspend the talks.

Tags:
North KoreaSouth KoreaUS-South Korean military exercisesInter Korea summitdenuclearisation
Next
Story

Iran says Israelis should be tried as 'war criminals'

Must Watch