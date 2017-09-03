close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea tested hydrogen bomb, can load it onto missile: State Media

North Korea detonated a hydrogen bomb with "perfect success", its state media said Sunday, adding that the device was capable of being loaded onto its long-range missiles.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:49
North Korea tested hydrogen bomb, can load it onto missile: State Media

Pyongyang: North Korea detonated a hydrogen bomb with "perfect success", its state media said Sunday, adding that the device was capable of being loaded onto its long-range missiles.

Hours after the North's sixth nuclear detonation, an announcer on its official Korean Central Television declared, "The hydrogen bomb test was a perfect success."

Earlier today, a 6.3-magnitude tremor struck its main testing site, which South Korean experts reportedly said was nearly 10 times more powerful than the 10-kiloton test carried out a year ago.

The explosion came just hours after the North claimed to have developed a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded onto the country's new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Hydrogen bombs or H-bombs -- also known as thermonuclear devices -- are far more powerful than the relatively simple atomic weapons the North was believed to have tested so far.

Analysts' initial estimates of the yield from Sunday`s test varied, ranging from 100 kilotons up to one megaton.

Either way, said Jeffrey Lewis of the arms control wonk website on Twitter, it was "a staged thermonuclear weapon" which represents a significant advance in its weapons program.

TAGS

North KoreaSeoulPyongyangLong-range missileHydrogen bombthermonuclear weapon

From Zee News

Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first independent woman Defence Minister
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first indepen...

Uma Bharti skips Cabinet reshuffle, attends event in Jhansi
India

Uma Bharti skips Cabinet reshuffle, attends event in Jhansi

PM Narnedra Modi leaves on 5-day visit to China to attend BRICS Summit
India

PM Narnedra Modi leaves on 5-day visit to China to attend B...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates new ministers
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates new ministers

What was the reason behind ISRO&#039;s August 31 launch failure? Officials study PSLV&#039;s flight data
Space

What was the reason behind ISRO's August 31 launch fai...

&#039;Locky&#039; is largest malware campaign in 2017
Technology

'Locky' is largest malware campaign in 2017

AfricaWorld

Al Shabaab says kills 26 soldiers in attack on base near Ki...

North East

2 women traffickers arrested in Manipur

WorldAsia

Iran tests home-grown air defence system: Official

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'