North Korea to soon test intercontinental ballistic missile: State media

North Korea will soon be ready to test fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a state-run daily said on Saturday.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 10, 2017 - 14:10
North Korea to soon test intercontinental ballistic missile: State media

Pyongyang: North Korea will soon be ready to test fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a state-run daily said on Saturday.

Rodong Sinmun, the official daily of the Workers` Party of Korea, in an article said the latest series of weapons tests show that the country is not too far away from test-firing an ICBM, reports Efe news.

The article indicates that Pyongyang has made advances in its missile technology since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said in his New Year`s speech that the country was in the final stages of developing ICBM technology.

Pyongyang has test-fired several missiles this year, with the latest on Thursday when it launched several anti-ship cruise missiles from its southeastern coast - its 10th missile test of the year.

The regime also tested a mid-range ballistic missile on May 29.

North Korea is convinced it can successfully carry out an ICBM launch and it would be a blow to the policies of the United States against Pyongyang, the official newspaper said.

The US has never initiated a war against a state that possesses nuclear weapons or ICBMs, the daily added.

Pyongyang`s repeated weapons tests have hardened Washington`s rhetoric following Donald Trump`s arrival in the White House, whose administration has hinted at the possibility of pre-emptive strikes. 

 

TAGS

North KoreaPyongyangUnited StatesWashingtonDonald TrumpWhite HouseICBM launch

