North Korea to suspend nuclear tests: Donald Trump calls it big progress, Japan dissatisfied

NEW DELHI: Shortly after Kim Jong-un announced that North Korea will suspend nuclear and long-range missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site, US President Donald Trump called it a 'big progress'.

Welcoming the move, the US President said that it is very good news for both North Korea and the world. "Look forward to our Summit," he added.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, "North Korea has agreed to suspend all Nuclear Tests and close up a major test site. This is very good news for North Korea and the World - big progress! Look forward to our Summit."

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that the country would suspend its nuclear and missile tests and shut down a nuclear test site. His statement came ahead of a planned meeting with Trump.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea, amidst preparing for discussions with the United States and South Korea, would shut down its nuclear test site in the northern area from April 21.

"From April 21, North Korea will stop nuclear tests and launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles," Yonhap quoted the Korean Central News Agency as saying.

"The North will shut down a nuclear test site in the country's northern side to guarantee transparency in suspending nuclear tests," the statement from North Korea added.

The decision was made in a meeting of the ruling Worker's Party of Korea's (WPK) full Central Committee that had convened to discuss a "new stage" of policies.

Kim Jong-un is set to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in next Friday.

A meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un will possibly happen in May or early June, this year.

Meanwhile, Japan's Defence Chief expressed his dissatisfaction over Kim's move and said, "Not satisfied with North Korea pledge, to continue pressure."

(With inputs from agencies)