North Korean army vows 'merciless' response to any US provocation

PTI | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:14

Seoul: North Korea's army vowed a 'merciless' response to any US provocation, the official news agency reported today, as tensions soar over Pyongyang's rogue nuclear programme.

A statement on KCNA, which cited Washington's recent missile strike on Syria, said the administration of President Donald Trump had "entered the path of open threat and blackmail against the DPRK". 

