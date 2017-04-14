North Korean army vows 'merciless' response to any US provocation
PTI | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:14
Seoul: North Korea's army vowed a 'merciless' response to any US provocation, the official news agency reported today, as tensions soar over Pyongyang's rogue nuclear programme.
A statement on KCNA, which cited Washington's recent missile strike on Syria, said the administration of President Donald Trump had "entered the path of open threat and blackmail against the DPRK".
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 19:14
