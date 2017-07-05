close
North Korean nuclear problem can't be solved by force: Russian foreign minister

The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea`s regime said Sergei Lavrov

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 18:13

Moscow: Russia and China oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday, commenting on rising tensions in the region after Pyongyang`s latest missile test.

"The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea`s regime. This is our common position," Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

North Korea ICBM test Moscow Russian nuclear programme Sergei Lavrov

