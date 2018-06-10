हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Trump-Kim meet

North Korea's Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore for meeting with Donald Trump on Air China flight: Reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has arrived in Singapore to meet US President Donald Trump. According to the media in Singapore, the North Korean dictator landed on an Air China flight. Trump is slated to arrive in Singapore later on Sunday.

Before embarking on his trip to Singapore, Trump had termed the meeting as “one-time shot” at peace with the isolated nation. The US President had also said that he would know within a minute if there was a chance of the peace attempt succeeding.

Referring to North Korea and the meeting with Kim Jong Un as “unknown territory in the truest sense”, Trump said, “I feel that Kim Jong Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity... It's a one-time shot.”

Asked how long it would take for him to work out if Kim was serious about striking some kind of peace deal, Trump replied: "I think within the first minute I'll know. "It's just my touch, my feel. That's what I do.

"I think I'll know pretty quickly whether or not, in my opinion, something positive will happen. And if I think it won't happen, I'm not going to waste my time. I don't want to waste his time."

The summit between Kim and Trump will cap a remarkable turnaround in relations between two men who were trading furious insults less than six months ago.

After North Korea carried out a series of long-range missile tests that potentially put the US mainland in range of a nuclear strike, Trump promised to respond with "fire and fury".

(With AFP inputs)

