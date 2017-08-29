close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

North Korea's Kim Jong-Un has third child: Reports

South Korean intelligence reports have described Ri as coming from an ordinary family, with her father an academic and her mother a doctor. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 12:25

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has fathered another child, reports said Tuesday, after his wife dropped out of the public eye for several months.

First lady Ri Sol-Ju delivered the couple`s third child in February, the Yonhap news agency reported Tuesday, citing South Korean lawmakers who were briefed by the National Intelligence Service.
Ri had disappeared for an extended period last year, raising speculation that she could be pregnant.

News of the new arrival emerged as North Korea fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan.

According to previous intelligence reports from Seoul`s spy agency, Ri married Kim in 2009 and gave birth to their first child the following year, with their second born in 2013.

Kim is the third generation of his dynasty to rule North Korea, but little has been revealed about the country`s first family.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman, following his trip to the North in 2013, has been the only source of information about the couple`s second child -- a baby girl named Ju-Ae.
Saying that he had held Kim`s daughter in his arms, Rodman described the North Korean leader as "a good dad" who has "a good family".

While more of a public personality than his introverted father Kim Jong-Il ever was, Kim`s own personal details remain little known. Even his exact birthday and the date of his wedding have not been confirmed.

South Korean intelligence reports have described Ri as coming from an ordinary family, with her father an academic and her mother a doctor. 
She visited South Korea in 2005 as a cheerleader for her country`s squad in the Asian Athletics Championships.

TAGS

North KoreaKim Jong-UnSeoulDennis RodmanRi Sol-ju

From Zee News

Intex launches budget smartphone &#039;Aqua Style 3&#039; at Rs 4,299
Mobiles

Intex launches budget smartphone 'Aqua Style 3' a...

NASA&#039;s Johnson Space Centre closed amid floods
Space

NASA's Johnson Space Centre closed amid floods

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanathto flag off Lucknow Metro on September 5
Uttar PradeshIndia

Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanathto flag off Lucknow Metro on...

Apple likely to launch iPhone 8 on September 12
Technology

Apple likely to launch iPhone 8 on September 12

Rohingya fleeing Myanmar clashes face sickness, expulsion despite UN appeal
WorldAsia

Rohingya fleeing Myanmar clashes face sickness, expulsion d...

AIADMK power tussle continues, 27 more party MLAs skip Palaniswamy-Panneerselvam meet
Tamil Nadu

AIADMK power tussle continues, 27 more party MLAs skip Pala...

India

Railways at 'critical juncture', safety to be pri...

Landslide caused Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto derailment: Railways
Maharashtra

Landslide caused Nagpur-Mumbai Duranto derailment: Railways...

Doklam stand-off, a lesson for India: China`s People`s Liberation Army (PLA)
India

Doklam stand-off, a lesson for India: China`s People`s Libe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India