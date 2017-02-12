close
North Korea's missile likely an intermediate range Musudan: South Korea

Reuters | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 17:05
Seoul: South Korea`s military said a ballistic missile launched by North Korea on Sunday was probably an intermediate range Musudan class, revising its earlier assessment that it was likely to have been a medium-range missile.

"The missile fired around Panghyon in the city of Kusong is likely to be an improved version of a Musudan missile," South Korea`s Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

The missile launched on Sunday flew about 500 kilometres (300 miles). 

A Musudan is designed to travel up to 3,000-4,000 kilometres.

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 16:44

