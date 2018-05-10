Not interested in Nobel prize, want victory for the world: US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump today said he is not interested in winning a Noble Peace Prize but wants victory for the world.

Asked by a journalist if he deserved a Nobel Peace prize, Trump said although everyone thought he did, he would never say it himself.

"You know what I want to do? I want to get it finished. The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world. Because that's what we're talking about. So that's the only prize I want," Trump said in response.

The South Korean president had recently said Trump deserved to win the Nobel Peace prize for his efforts with regard to North Korea.

Trump said his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would be a very good thing for the region and the world.

"This is something that nobody thought was going to happen for years or more. I really believe it's going to be a great thing for North Korea, a great thing for South Korea and Japan. I want to thank (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). He was very helpful to us two days ago on something very specific," the president said.

"We are working trade with China. They are doing okay because they're helping us, and I guess they're probably doing a little bit better because they're helping us. But they have really helped us on North Korea. We appreciate it and we appreciate President Xi," he said.

Trump said he spoke with his South Korean counterpart.

"I just spoke to President Moon and explained what was taking place with respect to the three gentlemen. And President Moon of South Korea was very, very happy to hear it. He, likewise, has been incredibly helpful," he said.

"So the relationships we have with (Japanese) Prime Minister Abe, President Moon and President Xi, I think it all goes into what is taking place right now. We very much look forward to having the meeting between the United States and North Korea. That will be announced over the next couple of days," Trump said.