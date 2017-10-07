'Nothing has changed' between Trump and Tillerson: White House

close
﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 06:47
&#039;Nothing has changed&#039; between Trump and Tillerson: White House

Washington: White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has discarded the media reports on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson`s way out and maintained that President Donald Trump still has confidence in Tillerson.

"Nothing has changed despite what you may read in the media or watch on TV. I would certainly trust the president and my comments far above those of other reporters," Sanders said.

According to the Hill, Tillerson said that he has never considered leaving and Trump addressed the issue at a hospital in Las Vegas where he met the victims of the mass shooting, by saying that he has total confidence in Tillerson.

However, stories are still doing the rounds that Trump and Tillerson's relationship has been damaged beyond repair due to clashes over Iran and North Korea policy.

