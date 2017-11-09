Now, you'll need to give personal details to watch porn in Britain

LONDON: As part of a new law, adult sites would ask people in Britain to disclose personal details before they could watch porn.

The new rule, aimed at preventing kids from watching porn, makes it mandatory for people to verify their age.

The British government has sought help from the IT company MindGeek to create a system to verify the users' age.

It wants to make sure that everybody watching porn online is over 18.

A visitor will now have to verify his/her age before entering adult sites like Pornhub, RedTube and Brazzers, The Sun reported.

However, legal experts have claimed the rule could open you up to blackmail.

The rules were passed as part of the government's Digital Economy Act.

They said the company would have access to a huge database of Brits who watch porn which could put them at risk of blackmailing.

"We have been told by MindGeek that 20 to 25 million adult users will sign up to age verification by their estimation in the first month that age verification comes online.

"And as a consequence of that, on the basis that they do not have the greatest history of data security...there's a high probability that those people are risking putting their private sexual proclivities in the public domain,” Legal officer at Open Rights Group Myles Jackman said.