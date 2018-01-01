Nuclear launch button on my desk, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's New Year message
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was always within reach of the nuclear button in a defiant New Year message today after months of escalating tensions over his country's weapons programme.
AFP| Updated: Jan 01, 2018, 07:17 AM IST
"The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality," said Kim, reiterating his claims that North Korea was a nuclear state.