हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nuclear launch button on my desk, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's New Year message

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was always within reach of the nuclear button in a defiant New Year message today after months of escalating tensions over his country's weapons programme.

AFP| Updated: Jan 01, 2018, 07:17 AM IST
Comments |
Nuclear launch button on my desk, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un&#039;s New Year message

Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un said he was always within reach of the nuclear button in a defiant New Year message today after months of escalating tensions over his country's weapons programme.

"The nuclear button is always on my table. This is not blackmail but reality," said Kim, reiterating his claims that North Korea was a nuclear state. 

Tags:
North KoreaKim Jong-Unnuclear buttonnuclearNew year messageNew Year 2017 message
Next
Story

Donald Trump rings in the New Year with self-tribute video

Trending