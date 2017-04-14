Nuclear test will be dangerous: China warns North Korea

Beijing: China on Friday warned its ally North Korea against carrying out a nuclear test, saying such a "dangerous and irresponsible" move could lead to a breakout of conflict at any moment amid soaring tensions with the US.

Conflict over North Korea could break out "at any moment", China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, warning there would be "no winner" in any war as tensions soar with the US.

"There has been heightened tension between the United States, the Republic of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The precarious situation deserves our attention and concern," Wang said without directly referring to strong retaliation threatened by US President Donald Trump if North Korea resorted to nuclear test.

"We urge all parties to refrain from inflammatory or threatening statements and deeds to prevent the situation on the Korean Peninsula from becoming irreversible," Wang told reporters following talks with French Foreign Minister Jean- Marc Ayrault.

Later, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said North Korea should not carry out nuclear test.

"UNSC resolution stated clearly that DPRK (North Korea) should give up all nuclear and missile related programmes. Stop relevant programmes. It is very clear," he said when asked about reports that Pyongyang is bracing to carry out its sixth nuclear test.

"It will be very dangerous and irresponsible", he said, adding that the situation in the Korean peninsula is sensitive and complex.

"We have been calling all relevant parties keep calm and exercise restraint instead of taking action that may escalate tension," Geng said.

China's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Affairs Wu Dawe today went to Pyongyang after visiting South Korea and Japan for talks with the North Korean leadership.

Chinese officials said Trump's retaliation against nuclear test by North Korea could become a certainty after he ordered recent airstrikes against Syria and authorised to use the 'Mother of all Bombs' against IS militants in Afghanistan.

US has already sent aircraft carrier-led strike group to the Korean peninsula to step up pressure against North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un to refrain from developing a nuclear- tipped ballistic missile capable of reaching mainland US.

Speculation is rife that Kim Jong-un may order sixth nuclear test coinciding with his country's founder Kim Il Sung tomorrow.

Meanwhile, state broadcaster CCTV said Air China flights between Beijing and Pyongyang will be suspended from Monday.