close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Nuclear-wary Japan restarts another atomic reactor

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has aggressively promoted nuclear energy, calling it essential to powering the world's third-largest economy.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 12:35
Nuclear-wary Japan restarts another atomic reactor
Representational image

Tokyo: A Japanese utility switched on another nuclear reactor today in a small victory for the government's pro-atomic push, despite strong public opposition after the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

The restart of the No. 3 reactor at the Takahama nuclear plant brings the number of running reactors in Japan to five, while dozens more remain offline.

The plant, operated by Kansai Electric Power (KEPCO), is located in Fukui prefecture, some 350 kilometres (215 miles) west of Tokyo.

Today's restart comes after the utility switched on Takahama's No 4 reactor last month after a court cleared its restart, despite complaints from local residents over safety concerns. The court also gave the green light to switch on the No. 3 reactor.

Japan shut down all of its atomic reactors after a powerful earthquake in March 2011 spawned a huge tsunami that led to meltdowns at the Fukushima nuclear plant.

It became the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.

Since then, just a handful of reactors have come back online due to public opposition and as legal cases work their way through the courts.

However, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has aggressively promoted nuclear energy, calling it essential to powering the world's third-largest economy.

Much of the public remains wary of nuclear power after the disaster at Fukushima spewed radiation over a large area and forced tens of thousands to leave their homes, with some unlikely to ever return.

TAGS

JapanTokyoShinzo Abenuclear reactorTakahama nuclear plantKansai Electric Power (KEPCO)Chernobyl tragedy

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

London attack: 130 Imams, Muslim religious leaders in Britain refuse to perform funeral prayers for terrorists
EuropeWorld

London attack: 130 Imams, Muslim religious leaders in Brita...

Apple introduces all-new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Technology

Apple introduces all-new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Rocket attack on Indian envoy's residence in Kabul, no...
Asia

Rocket attack on Indian envoy's residence in Kabul, no...

In Yogi Adityanath&#039;s UP, every girl passing class tenth to get Rs 10,000 cash reward
Uttar Pradesh

In Yogi Adityanath's UP, every girl passing class tent...

Apple WWDC 2017 Day 1: Major things that Apple announced
Technology

Apple WWDC 2017 Day 1: Major things that Apple announced

Arunachal Pradesh: Four killed, six injured in lightning st...
North East

Arunachal Pradesh: Four killed, six injured in lightning st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video