close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Obama's tweet in response to Charlottesville breaks record

Former US President Barack Obama's response to the weekend's violence in Charlottesville in US state of Virginia, has broken the record for most Twitter likes, with a number of over 3 million on the social media platform.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 07:57
Obama&#039;s tweet in response to Charlottesville breaks record

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama's response to the weekend's violence in Charlottesville in US state of Virginia, has broken the record for most Twitter likes, with a number of over 3 million on the social media platform.

"No one is born hating another person because of the colour of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama tweeted Saturday night, quoting Nelson Mandela from the former South African president's autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom."
 

Alongside the tweet, Obama posted a picture of himself smiling at toddlers of different racial backgrounds, which was taken at a day-care centre in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2011 by then-White House photographer Pete Souza.
 

Obama also sent two additional tweets to complete the full Mandela quote, Xinhua news agency reported.
 

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Obama tweet has had more than 3.7 million likes, making it the most-liked tweet of all time. It also ranks seventh among the most retweeted tweets according to tweet tracking site Favstar.

The previous most-liked tweet belongs to pop star Ariana Grande whose response to a deadly bombing at her concert in England was liked 2.7 million times.

The August 12 post, Obama's first tweet in three weeks, came after deadly white supremacist violence erupted in Charlottesville, a historic college town, over the weekend.

Obama keeps one of the most-followed Twitter accounts, with 93.5 million followers while, his successor Donald Trump, a more prolific Twitter user, only maintains 35.9 million followers for his primary account.

TAGS

Barack ObamaFormer US PresidentCharlottesvilleUSNelson Mandela

From Zee News

Kolkata: 23-year-old air hostess falls from third floor, dies
India

Kolkata: 23-year-old air hostess falls from third floor, di...

West Bengal Municipality Poll Results LIVE: Trinamool Congress surges ahead
West Bengal

West Bengal Municipality Poll Results LIVE: Trinamool Congr...

Russian cosmonauts to venture out of the ISS for the year&#039;s seventh spacewalk today!
Space

Russian cosmonauts to venture out of the ISS for the year...

Nokia 8 phone launched – Features, availability and all you need to know
Mobiles

Nokia 8 phone launched – Features, availability and all you...

Odisha: Neighbours refuse to lend shoulder to 60-year-old leprosy patient, ostracise family
India

Odisha: Neighbours refuse to lend shoulder to 60-year-old l...

Amarinder Singh announces 50,000 jobs for youths, Punjab govt to organise &#039;Rozgar Melas&#039;
Punjab

Amarinder Singh announces 50,000 jobs for youths, Punjab go...

Philippine police kill 32 drug dealers
World

Philippine police kill 32 drug dealers

World

2 killed, 5 wounded in ISIS suicide bombing in Gaza

Data privacy: Government sends notice to 21 mobile phone makers, asks them to share security information
India

Data privacy: Government sends notice to 21 mobile phone ma...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India