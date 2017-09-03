close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Oman police say cargo ship sinks off coast, 20 sailors saved

Police in Oman say a cargo ship loaded with construction material has sunk off the sultanate's southern coast, though all 20 sailors aboard the vessel were saved.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 15:30

Dubai: Police in Oman say a cargo ship loaded with construction material has sunk off the sultanate's southern coast, though all 20 sailors aboard the vessel were saved.

The Royal Oman Police today posted pictures online of sailors on a boat after being rescued, their sinking ship slipping beneath the waves of the Arabian Sea.

The police said on Twitter that the boat sank off the coast of Lakabi, a town some 620 kilometers southwest of the sultanate's capital, Muscat.

It's unclear what would have caused the boat to sink as the weather off Lakabi was calm Sunday.

The name of the ship and its owner were not immediately known. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

TAGS

OmanCargo shipsailorssinksArabian Sea

From Zee News

India

Sitharaman to take charge of Defence after Jaitley visit to...

WorldAsia

Muslims at haj are worried about Donald Trump's polici...

Donald Trump hugs Harvey&#039;s victims in test of presidential mien
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump hugs Harvey's victims in test of presiden...

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico&#039;s Baja California peninsula
World

Tropical Storm Lidia leaves seven dead in Mexico's Baj...

Soft robot powered by vacuum can climb walls, grab objects
Technology

Soft robot powered by vacuum can climb walls, grab objects

JD(U) downplays Lalu Yadav&#039;s flak, says rejig was a non-NDA affair
India

JD(U) downplays Lalu Yadav's flak, says rejig was a no...

India

Woman as Defence Minister sends global message: Arun Jaitle...

Indefinite shutdown continues, massive manhunt for Bimal Gurung
West Bengal

Indefinite shutdown continues, massive manhunt for Bimal Gu...

Russia: US order to vacate diplomatic property &#039;blunt act of hostility&#039;
WorldAsia

Russia: US order to vacate diplomatic property 'blunt...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'