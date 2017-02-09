OMG! Chinese store owner punishes rat for stealing in BIZARRE manner - Watch viral video
Beijing: Punishing burglars is a common phenomenon that is practised around the world but a Chinese store owner went to the next level by punishing a rat which was caught “stealing” rice from his store in Zhuhai, China.
Store owner Lai Tiancai said the rat had been caught by his staff. They then tied it with strings. Strung up by its limbs, the poor animal had a sign hung around its neck which read:
“I won’t dare do this again” and “Huh, is this the best you could do? Even if you beat me to death, I would not admit that the rice at your home had been stolen by me.”
Picture of the rat has since gone viral on social media.
"Every ordinary thing has life, why torture a rat? If you were a rat, wouldn't you find this cruel after you were killed? Stealing rice is part of a rat's nature. It did it to survive," a media report quoted a commentator as saying.
