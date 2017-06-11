OMG! Snake crawls up a moving car on highway, tries to get in – Watch Video

New Delh: How would you feel when a large, venomous snake tries to crawl into your car through the windows!

Here's a man who is courageous enough to make a video of the crawling reptile instead of moving it apart from his vehicle.

Ryan McMurphy, hailing from Georgia, was driving down the I-85 highway in Buford on June 2 when he suddenly noticed a snake making it's way towards him, crawling on his car's hood.

The snake seemed carefree about the moving car. It reached the driver's window in a jiffy perhaps trying to enter the car.

Watch Video here: