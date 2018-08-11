On Charlottesville riots anniversary, Donald Trump says he condemns all kinds of racism, violence

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Washington: US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he condemns "all types of racism and acts of violence" as he appealed for national unity on the anniversary of the nationalist march in Charlottesville that led to violent clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters.

"The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division. We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump had drawn widespread backlash and severe criticism from all sides last year for his muted response to the violence unleashed by white supremacists during a rally in Charlottesville in Virginia in which a woman was killed and 19 others were injured when a car ploughed into a crowd of counter-protesters.

Trump had blamed the violence in Charlottesville on both sides -- equating the white supremacists on one side with the "alt-left" on the other side -- after his top White House aides spent days trying to explain after Trump's initial vague response to the violence. "I think there is blame on both sides," Trump had said last year.

He had said "You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. Nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now.?

In another tweet, Trump said he is "proud" to have fought for and secured the "lowest" African American and Hispanic unemployment rates in history. 

"Now I'm pushing for prison reform to give people who have paid their debt to society a second chance. I will never stop fighting for ALL Americans!" he said.

Tags:
Donald TrumpCharlottesville riotsCharlottesville riots anniversaryRacism

