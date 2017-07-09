Donald Trump rules out easing Russia sanctions unless Syria, Ukraine issues resolved

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday ruled out lifting sanctions against Russia unless the Syrian and Ukrainian issues are resolved, even though he favoured to work "constructively" with Moscow.

Describing his two-hour-long meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Friday as successful, Trump, in a series of tweets on his return from Hamburg, said he discussed a series of issues with Putin.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

Trump said he discussed with Putin alleged meddling of Russia in 2016 American elections, cyber security and negotiated a successful ceasefire in Syria.

However, sanctions were not part of the discussion, the US president said.

"Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian and Syrian problems are solved!," Trump said in one of the seven tweets to his more than 33 million followers.

Trump said the G20 Summit, which among others was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was a success.

"The G20 Summit was a great success for the US - Explained that the US must fix the many bad trade deals it has made. Will get done!," he said.

The rest of his tweets were about his discussion with Putin.

"I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion.

"We negotiated a ceasefire in parts of Syria which will save lives. Now it is time to move forward in working constructively with Russia!," said the US president, adding that they also discussed cyber security.

In another tweet, Trump said, "Putin and I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, and many other negative things, will be guarded and safe".

"Questions were asked about why the CIA and FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't have it.

"Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologise). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election?," Trump said in separate tweets.

Russia has been supporting Syrian President Bashar al- Assad who has come under sharp criticism from the US and its western allies over Syrian forces' alleged use of chemical weapons on civilians.

The US has been criticising Russia after it annexed Crimea during a 2014 political upheaval in Ukraine. The Russian takeover of Crimea has resulted in clashes in some parts of eastern Ukraine.