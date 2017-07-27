close
One dead, 5 critically hurt after thrown from ride at Ohio fair

The accident at the fair, which opened on Wednesday in Columbus, occurred when a section of open-air seating snapped off a "Fireball" ride.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 09:23

Ohio: One person was killed and five others critically injured at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday when they were flung into air after their seats snapped off a ride that hoists and spins people, fire officials told local media.

The accident at the fair, which opened on Wednesday in Columbus, occurred when a section of open-air seating snapped off a "Fireball" ride, TV station WCMH said.

The seats are in a circular configuration and at the end of an arm that lifts riders as they are being spun.

The person killed was an 18-year-old man, the station reported.

The man who died was thrown into the air and landed about 50 feet (15 m) from the ride, the Columbus Dispatch reported a fire official as saying. Names of the person killed and those injured have not been released.

Officials from the fair and the fire department did not respond to calls by Reuters seeking comment.

Ohio Governor John Kasich said all rides at the fair had been shut down for inspection.

"I am terribly saddened by this accident, by the loss of life and that people were injured enjoying Ohio`s state fair," Kasich said in a statement on Twitter.

Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told WCMH that the five people with critical injuries have been transported to nearby hospitals.

A statement on the Ohio State Fair`s Twitter site said the accident was being investigated but offered no details.

