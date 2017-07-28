close
One dead, several injured in Hamburg supermarket knife attack: Police

"There is no valid information yet on the motive or the number of people injured" by the man, said police.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 20:38
One dead, several injured in Hamburg supermarket knife attack: Police

Hamburg (Germany): A man killed one person and wounded several others in a knife attack at a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg Friday before being detained by police.

"There is no valid information yet on the motive or the number of people injured" by the man, who "entered a supermarket and suddenly began attacking customers", said police, adding that one victim died from his severe wounds.

TAGS

Hamburg supermarket knife attackHamburg knife attackGermanyGerman knife attackHamburg

