One dead, several injured in Hamburg supermarket knife attack: Police
Hamburg (Germany): A man killed one person and wounded several others in a knife attack at a supermarket in the German city of Hamburg Friday before being detained by police.
"There is no valid information yet on the motive or the number of people injured" by the man, who "entered a supermarket and suddenly began attacking customers", said police, adding that one victim died from his severe wounds.